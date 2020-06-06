MP Ahang serves far-flung towns of Tawi-Tawi

BONGAO, Tawi-Tawi — In an effort to reach out to the most vulnerable populace brought about by the COVID-19 global pandemic crisis, Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) Member of the Parliament (MP) Abdullah A. Ahang initiated recently a relief operation to the far-flung barangays of this province.

Ahang said at least 1, 500 households from the island barangays of Sibutu and Sitangkai towns were recipient of food packs distributed by his office.

SERVICE — Residents from a far-flung barangay in Sitangkai, Tawi-Tawi claim their relief assistance donated by Member of the Parliament (MP) Abdulla A. Ahang. (Photo courtesy of the Office of MP Abdulla A. Ahang.

The series of relief operation started with Barangay Tandobanak in Sibutu, followed by the municipality of Sitangkai. Soon after, they went back to Sibutu to serve the four remaining barangays of Tonggusung, South Larap, North Larap and Tongmageng.

“Every household received 25 kilos of rice, 5 cans of sardines, 5 packs of 3 in 1 coffee and 2 packs of pancit mee udang,” Ahang said.

Ahang said during lockdown, they prepared a total of 1,500 sacks of rice (25 kilo), boxes of sardines, coffee, and pancit mee udang.

“We subdivided the goods and equally distributed to the different target families who were in dire need,” he stressed.

Further, the member of the parliament said the target number of households were among the most vulnerable families where mostly come from the fisher folk and seaweed farming sectors.

“Their livelihood was gravely affected during the lockdown period after President Duterte declared a nationwide national health emergency due to COVID-19 pandemic,” Ahang emphasized.

Ahang added the constituents expressed their profound gratitude to the BTA Parliament, as well as to the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) government for the said aid.

Meanwhile, the relief operations were carried-out through the assistance of the Tawi-Tawi provincial government, local government units of the two towns, active volunteers from the members of the Municipal Political Committee of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), its decommissioned combatants, some members of Bangsamoro Armed Forces (MILF-BIAF) and government line agencies in the province.

“Allow me to thank everyone who took part and volunteered in our series of relief operations,” Ahang said. (GALAo with report from TSTahir, BTA Parliament)