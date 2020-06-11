MP Latiph comes up with quarterly newsletter ‘Empowering Voices’
COTABATO CITY – The Office of Member of Parliament Maisara C. Damdamun-Latiph has come up with a quarterly newsletter, ‘Empowering Voices’ that aims to give relevant and timely information about the situation of the Bangsamoro on the ground.
Damdamun-Latiph said ‘Empowering Voices’ means serving the vulnerable sectors and at-risk families, “giving them voices through spaces in our office via online media or physical presence.”
The topics highlighted in the 1st Quarter (January – March 2020) Issue of the newsletter are:
- Learning from Coronavirus 2019 (COVID19) pandemic;
- MP Latiph’s reflection as a first-time woman legislator;
- Commitment to Human Rights;
- COVID19 Tabang;
- Preventing COVID19;
- Senior High Work Immersion Program;
- Featured Voice: Marawi IDP Sectoral Representative;
- Boot camp produces 4 Social Enterprises;
- Toward Solving the Garbage Problem;
- Inclusive Madrasah Education for the Bangsamoro;
- Youth Innovate;
- Young Artists Paint the Bangsamoro; and
- Meeting with the Philippine President on Marawi Rehabilitation
Advocate of Women’s Human Rights
Latiph has committed to be an advocate of women’s human rights, she said “we should strive for legislation and policy that strengthen Bangsamoro women’s empowerment … generating ground data to understand the various realities that women face.”
In the newsletter, Latiph shared her experience on legislating the Bangsamoro Autonomy Act No. 8, ‘An Act creating the Bangsamoro Women Commission (BWC) of the BARMM.’ She said:
“As a first-time woman legislator working with fellow human rights and women advocates had been a dream come true for me.”
“I never imagined that I would be part of the 1st Bangsamoro Parliament and be given an opportunity and responsibility to legislate on the creation of an office that will promote and protect the rights of women and work towards a just and equitable Bangsamoro Society.”
“My experience in the passage of this important law for women in the Bangsamoro taught me that our strength and capacities as women is from our ability to cooperate with each other.”
The copy of the newsletter can be downloaded in the website of the Bangsamoro Parliament ‘parliament.bangsamoro.gov.ph’ (RSolaiman, BTA Parliament)
