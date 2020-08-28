MP Latiph files ‘resolution’ to assist victims of Sulu attacks

COTABATO CITY — Member of Parliament Atty. Maisara C. Dandamun-Latiph filed to the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) Parliament a ‘resolution’ that would assist victims of twin bombings in Jolo, Sulu on Monday, August 24, 2020.

At least 6 civilians, 7 soldiers, and 1 policeman have been killed and wounded 48 civilians, 21 soldiers, 3 policemen, and 3 Special Action Force Personnel after two powerful explosions took place in Barangay Walled City.

The proposed Resolution No. 290 entitled: “Expressing that the Bangsamoro Transition Authority Parliament is standing in solidarity with the families and victims of the tragedy in Sulu and for relevant Ministries and Agencies to provide appropriate timely and effective assistance and intervention to address their needs.”

As stated in the proposed Resolution, “the Bangsamoro Government upholds, protects and supports the fundamental rights of its people to peace and order, safety, dignity, freedom, justice and rule of law.”

In addition, the Resolution also stated that “the BARMM Government extends its full cooperation with the local authorities, including the Police Regional Office Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO BAR) to deliver justice for the sake of the victims, their families and the people of Jolo. The families of the victims need all the assistance and support that they can get, and it is the Bangsamoro Government’s duty to provide them with the assistance and support. The Ministry of Social Services (MSSD) and the Ministry of Health (MOH) can provide the economic, financial, health and psycho-social support needed by the victims in their time of great trauma as a way to somehow ease their burden, if only a little.”

In an earlier statement, Latiph stressed she strongly condemns the recent bombing attacks in Sulu.

“There is never a situation where indiscriminate attacks can be condoned. The attack cuts deep, targeting ordinary people living their ordinary lives who were only trying to make ends meet in these trying times,” Latiph emphasized.

In her official social media account, Latiph expressed her sympathies and offered deepest condolences to the bereaved families of those who were “taken too soon by lawless elements”.

“May their souls rest. We call upon everyone to pray for their repose and for the safety of everyone in Jolo. We stand staunchly in support and in solidarity with them. Though there are those who choose to be inhumane, we will never forget the humanity that compels us to ensure that justice will be served for those lost, those who have lost, and all of the people of Sulu,” Latiph said. (GALao, Publication and Media Division, BTA Parliament)