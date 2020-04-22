MP Shiek spearheads relief aid in Lanao areas

MARAWI CITY — The Office of Member of the Parliament Said Shiek spearheaded the distribution of relief assistance in two separate areas of Lanao, Balo-i town in Lanao del Norte and Marawi City in Lanao del Sur.

Some 227 families or 1,200 individuals have benefitted the relief assistance given by Shiek Sunday, April 19 at Brgy. Pacalundo in Balo-i, Lanao del Norte.

Each family received 10 kilograms of rice as support mechanism to residents who are severely affected by the ongoing implementation of the enhanced community quarantine brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shiek has expressed his emotions during the distribution and stressed “how there are many vulnerable families in his hometown who barely eat decent meal in a day.”

“Due to enhanced community quarantine, we prioritized the vulnerable families in Balo-i where I am staying at this time,” Shiek said.

Shiek emphasized that residents of Brgy. Pacalundo were also survivors of series of armed conflicts between the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and the government which entitles them a “moral right” to receive assistance from the government.

Furthermore, the office staff of Shiek along with some dedicated volunteers have conducted an online quiz bee to barangay frontliners in Balo-i.

A total of 58 frontliners won P100.00 mobile load. This was part of Shiek’s effort to give a light mood and make the frontliners feel that he “values” their effort to serve the public most especially in these trying times.

Last March 23, Shiek also distributed relief packs to at least 10 families in Brgy. Dayawan, Marawi City.

Relief packs contained 10 kilos of rice, 1 kilogram of sugar, 1 pack of coffee, 1 dozen of noodles, 3 canned sardines, 1 bottle of soy sauce, 2 pcs safeguard bath soap, 2 bars of detergent soap and 3 sachets of toothpaste.

In addition, 5 kilos of rice, 6 sachets of 3 in 1 coffee, 2 packs of noodles and 2 canned goods will be given this week to 50 families from Brgy. Pacalundo and 50 families from Brgy. Basagad, respectively.

Another initiative was launched by this office Monday, April 20, in partnership with two youth organizations in Balo-i town.

The project, identified as Sagipa Ko Zabtun (Care for needy), aims to support solo parents, senior citizens, orphans and unemployed individuals due to COVID-19 pandemic. Gathered donations are schuduled to be distributed during the month of Ramadhan.

As of April 21, Sagipa Ko Zabtun has already received donations of 3 sacks of rice.

Meanwhile, Balo-i is included in the 6 towns of Lanao del Norte who voted “YES” for its inclusion to the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) during the historic plebiscite last February 6, 2019.

Other towns include Tangkal, Tagaloan, Munai, Pantar and Nunungan. (Mary Lovella L. Lastimosa, Office of MP Said Shiek, BTA Parliament)