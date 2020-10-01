MSSD grants cash assistance to business owners

COTABATO CITY – Forty-seven small business owners from North Kabuntalan in Maguindanao received P15,000.00 each during the Ministry of Social Services and Developments’ (MSSD-BARMM) launching of Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP) Seed Capital Fund for microenterprises affected by the COVID-19 in the region on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

The beneficiaries, who were chosen after careful scrutiny, will use the capital fund to start or expand their small businesses. After receiving the grant, the beneficiaries will be strictly monitored to ensure that the money will be used properly.

MSSD Minister Atty. Raisa Jajurie personally handed over the cash assistance to the beneficiaries on Wednesday. She was assisted by the local government units of North Kabuntalan.

“Ito po yung pagtugon ng ating gobyerno para po palakasin ang ating kapasidad (at) kakayanan na maglunsad, gumawa, at mag-undertake ng isang proyekto. Pero tulad nga ng sinabi ni Mayor, hindi lang gumawa pero ipagpatuloy (din) po ito. Kailangan po ay sustainable ang livelihood natin,” Minister Jajurie said.

Jajurie also visited the physical stores of some of the beneficiaries.

Norma Sabal Yusop, 38, owns a sari-sari store. She and her husband, who is a farmer, have to work hard in order to make ends meet for their five children.

Mrs. Yusop said she was grateful to MSSD and the Bangsamoro Government as the financial aid will be very beneficial to her business.

“Ang pera ay ibibili ko po ng refrigerator para palamigin ‘yung mga softdrinks ko, para di na po ako bili ng bili ng ice,” she said.

SLP is one of the national funded social protection programs implemented by the MSSD in the Bangasamoro Autonomous Region. It seeks to improve the socio-economic well-being of poor, vulnerable, and marginalized communities.

For this year, MSSD has targeted to give P15,000.00 to 7,557 beneficiaries all over the region. Maguindanao has a total of 1,510 beneficiaries, Lanao del Sur A and B each have 981, Basilan with 1,147, Sulu with 1,359, Tawi-Tawi with 1,147, and North Cotabato with 432 beneficiaries.

In the coming weeks, MSSD will continue to conduct series of granting seed capital fund to complete its target beneficiaries before the year ends.