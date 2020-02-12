Multiple attempted murder suspect arrested in Datu Odin Sinsuat
MAGUINDANAO ---- The police arrested Tuesday a man facing multiple attempted murder charges after a weeklong hunt in Datu Odin Sinsuat town.
Edgar Uga, 45, farmer, peacefully yielded when personnel of the Datu Odin Sinsuat municipal police and the 1st Police Mobile Force Company had surrounded his hideout in Barangay Labungan to arrest him.
Uga is wanted for an attempted multiple murder case pending in the Regional Trial Court Branch 13 in Cotabato City.
The police in Datu Odin Sinsuat town in Maguindanao served Uga the warrant for his arrest after learning of his presence in Barangay Labungan from vigilant neighbors.
He is now in the custody of the Datu Odin Sinsuat municipal police.
