Muslim grand religious leader announces Ramadhan starts on April 24

COTABATO CITY – The Darul Ifta, the highest Islamic religious authority in the country, today announced here that the fasting month of Ramadhan officially begins on Friday, April 24, after several moon sighting teams failed to see the crescent moon Wednesday night.

Members of Darul Ifta held moon sighting in various parts of the Bangsamoro region tonight to determine the official beginning of the fasting month of Ramadhan.

“By virtue of the authority vested in me as grand mufti in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), I hereby declare that we shall start the fasting month of Ramadhan on Friday, April 24,” Abuhuraira Udasan, grand mufti (the titular head of the Muslim community) in the BARMM and head of Darul Ifta (Islamic House of Opinion), said Wednesday night.

“The moon sighting teams failed to see the crescent moon tonight, so automatically fasting begins on Friday,” Udasan said.

He admitted that Muslims are facing huge challenge due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Ramadhan is more difficult now that the country and the world is fighting a COVID-19 pandemic, lockdown and measures will lessen the movement of people buying food for the breaking of the fast at dawn.

Ustadz Abuhalil Upam, an Islamic preacher based here, said Islamic scholars believed this year’s fasting requires more sacrifices due to (COVID-19) pandemic.

The fasting month is the 9th and most sacred month of the Islamic calendar. Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam and obligatory for Muslims all over the world.

It is also one of the most important festivals in the Islamic calendar.

Udasan said the Darul Ifta has cancelled all Islamic religious gatherings, including thhe temporary suspension of the congregational “Taraweeh” prayers in mosques.