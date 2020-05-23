Muslims urged to avoid Eid congregational rites as anti-COVID-19 measure

COTABATO CITY --- A Islamic policy group and the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos have separately asked Muslims not to converge outdoor for the Eid’l Fit’r rites to cap off the culmination of Ramadhan to prevent exposure to the deadly coronavirus.

Malacañang has declared May 25 as a non-working Eid’l Fit’r holiday, but Muslims in the country are likely to end the Ramadhan either on May 23 or 24, depending on the sighting of the new moon according to the lunar-based Islamic Hijrah calendar.

The Darul Iftah, or House of Opinions in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, and the NCMF said the restriction on outdoor Eid'l Fit'r prayer ritse is a COVID-19 protection measure allowed in Islam.

Abu Huraira Udasan, grand mufti (preacher) in the Bangsamoro region and figurehead of the Darul Iftah, told reporters Thursday there is nothing wrong with performing Eid’r Fit’r prayers inside homes in keeping with COVID-19 quarantine protocols.

The Darul Iftah is comprised of top clerics in the Bangsamoro region, among them graduates of Islamic universities in the Middle East and North Africa.

NCMF Saidamen Pangarungan, in an emailed statement media outfits in central Mindanao and in BARMM received Thursday, also called on Muslims to hold Eid’l Fit’r prayers at home.

Muslims traditionally hold grand outdoor Eid’l Fit’r prayers to mark the end of the Islamic Ramadhan fasting season on the first day of Shawal, the 10th month, from among 12, in the Hijrah calendar.

Muslims fast from dawn to dusk for one lunar cycle, or from between 28 to 29 days, as a religious obligation and to imbue on them the importance of self-restraint to achieve spiritual perfection.

Fasting during the Ramadhan is one of the "five pillars" of the Islamic faith which include belief in Allah, praying five times a day facing west, giving of zakat, or alms to the poor, and, for those who can afford the cost of travel, performing the hajj, or pilgrimage to Makkah in Saudi Arabia at least once in a lifetime.

Pangarungan said the International Broadcasting Corporation, or IBC-13, shall air on May 24 an Eid’l Fit’r khutba (sermon) by Muslim theologian Julkipli Wadi of the University of the Philippine’s Institute of Islamic Studies.

The NCMF and Darul Iftah’s separate advisories were premised on quarantine restrictions set by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.