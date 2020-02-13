Mysterious disease kills fighting cocks in Cotabato City
COTABATO CITY – A mysterious disease have knocked down several fighting cocks in Barangay Rosary Heights 1 (PC Hill) the past few days that puzzled fighting cock owners.
Game fowl owners are searching for answers but nobody can provide as of posting.
“It’s like nCov virus, or SARS or ASF, we do not know exactly, chicken experienced runny nose, fever, they became weak and eventually die,” one of the fighting cock operators said.
SARS refers to severe acute respiratory syndrome, a coronavirus (SARS-CoV) discovered in 2003 that claimed human lives. Like 2019 nCov accute respiratory disease that hit China, the SARS-CoV is thought to be an animal virus from an as-yet-uncertain animal reservoir, perhaps bats.
The African Swine Fever (ASF) is a hemorrhagic disease that kills hogs.
“We noticed that the unknown disease has led to death of fighting cocks starting last week,” one fighting cock farm caretaker said.
Dead chicken were set ablaze before they were buried in a mass grave, a measure to stop the spread of the mysterious disease.
“We sought the help of the Cotabato City veterinary office about it,” another fighting cock farm owner said.
