NAIA ops halted due to ash clouds from Taal eruption
MANILA -- Due to the presence of volcanic ash clouds on major traffic airways, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) temporarily suspended flights to/from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on Sunday night.
In an advisory, CAAP spokesperson Eric Apolonio said a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) was issued suspending departing flights from NAIA from 6:22 p.m. to 11 p.m., and arriving flights from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Authorities are currently discussing the possible redirection of all NAIA arriving flights to Clark International Airport in Pampanga.
Low-cost carriers Cebu Pacific (CEB) and AirAsia Philippines have advised passengers to reach out to them regarding concerns and updates on their flight schedules.
CEB announced that its ground staff will assist affected passengers.
Philippine Airlines, on the other hand, diverted three international flights to Clark, and canceled the rest of its flights supposedly scheduled from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
At 7:30 p.m., the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) raised Alert Level 4 on Taal Volcano, a few hours after authorities declared the Volcano under Alert Level 2 and Level 3 in the afternoon.
Authorities have observed a fast escalation in the volcanic activity.
Alert Level 4 means a hazardous explosive eruption is possible within hours to days. (PNA)
Police lieutenant killed in bungled Sulu anti-narc ops
COTABATO CITY --- A police lieutenant and a civilian tipster were killed Sunday in an operation meant to entrap large-scale drug dealers in...
PRC-12 service center, binuksan na sa Koronadal Ctiy
KORONADAL CITY - Pormal nang binuksan ang Professional Regulation Commission (PRC-12) service center na matatagpuan sa lower ground o basement ng...
NAIA ops halted due to ash clouds from Taal eruption
MANILA -- Due to the presence of volcanic ash clouds on major traffic airways, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (...
Classes in Metro Manila suspended due to Taal eruption
MANILA – Classes at all levels in Metro Manila on Monday (January 13) has been suspended due to ash fall from the phreatic...
Driver patay, MNLF official at aide sugatan sa Matalam ambush
MATALAM, North Cotabato - Hindi na umabot pa ng buhay sa ospital ang isang Barangay Peacekeeping action Team o BPAT member habang sugatan naman...