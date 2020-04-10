Naval boat steers-course to Island Provinces, loads BARMM aid

COTABATO CITY — The Bangsamoro Government has dispatched more packages of personal protective equipment (PPE), medicines and other medical supplies, this time, to government-designated hospitals in Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi.

On Thursday, a navy boat sailed off north-westward from the Polloc Freeport in Maguindanao to transport aid supplies to the island provinces, said lawyer Naguib Sinarimbo, head of the Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidents (READi) unit of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Sinarimbo said the WestMinCom, under Lt Gen Cirilito Sobejana, has commissioned military aircraft and navy vessels to help ferry aid supplies to Mindanao provinces amid covid19 scare, and in partnership with BARMM.

BARMM Cabinet Secretary and Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on COVID-19 Spokesperson Mohammad Asnin Pendatun said the regional government has procured hundreds of PPE and medical supplies for frontline workers and for enhanced healthcare services against covid19 threat.

The boatload of aid packages consisted of hazmat suits, surgical and N95 masks, gloves; as well as medicines, medical kits and other supplies such as gallons of alcohol, isolation gowns, disinfection solution, and thermal scanners.

Sinarimbo said the BARMM leadership has been thankful to the Armed Forces and the security sector in general for the support. Last week, Philippine Air Force C-130 Carrier airlifted PPEs, medicines and other medical supplies to Awang Airport in Maguindanao, from Manila.

Earlier,, BARMM Health Minister Dr. Saffrullah Dipatuan said the region also delivered PPEs and medicines to augment a depleting level of supplies in a Department of Health (DoH)-referral hospital in Cotabato.

The supplies, packed by composite workforce of the Bangsamoro IATF on COVID-19 and READI-BARMM, were consigned to BARMM’s referral hospitals and health offices in Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi.

“Continuous pa rin po ang pagpo-procure natin nung mga medical equipment at supplies para ho maprotektahan natin sila (front liners) at mapagtibay pa yung serbisyong binibigay nila sa mamamayan,” Pendatun said.

The Bureau of Public Information also reported that the regional government has also augmented the PPE and medical supplies of the three more COVID-19 referral hospitals in the region. These are: Cotabato Sanitarium Hospital in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao; Cotabato Regional and Medical Center; and the Amai PakPak Medical Center in Marawi City.

On March 30, Dipatuan also turned over medical supplies and equipment to the Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO), Rural Health Units (RHUs), and district hospitals in Lanao del Sur province.

Dipatuan said MOH has also added P 20,000 to monthly maintenance and other operating expenses (MOOE) of all its Rural Health Units’ (RHUs) in order to maximize its crucial role in combating covid19 in the region. Nash B. Maulana