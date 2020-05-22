NCMF: Fasting ends on Sunday

EID'L FITR WILL BE ON SUNDAY, MAY 24!!! NCMF-BUREAU OF MUSLIM CULTURAL AFFAIRS ANNOUNCES: NO MOON SIGHTED TONIGHT

MAY 22 | The NCMF-Bureau of Muslim Cultural Affairs, headed by Director Laman Piang, in cooperation with all the NCMF regional and field offices' committees, held the moonsighting activity tonight in multiple locations nationwide.

Due to the inclement weather, no moon was sighted. Therefore, Eid'l Fitr will be on May 24, Sunday.

Likewise, the BARMM has announced through the Darul Ifta that Eid'l Fitr is on May 24.

The entire NCMF and Secretary Saidamen B. Pangarungan is one with the Muslim ummah in celebrating this joyous event. Advance Eid Mubarak to all!