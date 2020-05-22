NCMF: Fasting ends on Sunday
EID'L FITR WILL BE ON SUNDAY, MAY 24!!! NCMF-BUREAU OF MUSLIM CULTURAL AFFAIRS ANNOUNCES: NO MOON SIGHTED TONIGHT
MAY 22 | The NCMF-Bureau of Muslim Cultural Affairs, headed by Director Laman Piang, in cooperation with all the NCMF regional and field offices' committees, held the moonsighting activity tonight in multiple locations nationwide.
Due to the inclement weather, no moon was sighted. Therefore, Eid'l Fitr will be on May 24, Sunday.
Likewise, the BARMM has announced through the Darul Ifta that Eid'l Fitr is on May 24.
The entire NCMF and Secretary Saidamen B. Pangarungan is one with the Muslim ummah in celebrating this joyous event. Advance Eid Mubarak to all!
Cotabato Light announces power interruption for May 23
Advisory:
NGCP scheduled power interruption affecting CLPC franchise tomorrow, May 23, 2020 (Saturday) - 8-8:30am and 11:30 am-12:00 nn....
22 year old male student is BARMM's 12th COVID-19 positive
COTABATO CITY – The Bangsamoro Government’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has recorded a new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) positive case in the...
Loose talks spark tension in Guindulungan `rido' sites
MAGUINDANAO --- Insinuations by two enemy Moro groups in Guindulungan town that each has improvised explosive devices they can use against each...
360 SK upland farmers get palay seeds
The Department of Agriculture in Region 12 (DA 12) distributed upland rice seeds to farmers in three towns of the province of Sultan Kudarat (SK...