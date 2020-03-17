NCMF's urgent appeal to attendees of Malaysia religious gathering

URGENT PLEA TO THOSE WHO ATTENDED THE KHURUJ IN MALAYSIA!

COVID-19 ANNOUNCEMENT | Malaysia had reported a sudden spike in their COVID-19 cases, with most of these patients having links to the cluster who attended the ijtimak tabligh gathering in the Jamek Sri Petaling Mosque.

The Malaysian Health Minister said that 77 of the COVID cases were linked to the event held in Selangor. There were 16,000 attendees from different countries who were there from February 27 to March 1.

We are urging EVERYONE who attended the event in Malaysia, or who had contact with those who attended, to coordinate with the DOH or with the BARMM-MOH.

There were 215 attendees from the Philippines, mostly from BARMM, who were in the religious gathering in Malaysia. We are asking them to please contact immediately the local health units. Observe self- quarantine, and COOPERATE for the contact tracing. Report to the local hotlines provided by your LGUs and MOH any information you have regarding those who attended the said event. The followinf are the COVID-19 HOTLINES you may use:

Bangsamoro: 0975 765 4700 or 0951 683 9197 Lanao del Sur: 0921 3270 920 or 0977 219 6846 Cagayan De Oro City: 0975 841 3299

Caraga Region: 0948 224 1857 or 0945 359 2632 Cotabato City: (CDDRMC) 552 3174

Davao City: 0917 508 6548, 0919 0711 111, or 082 2440181

Davao Region : (DOH) 0908 1710 468 or 0956 8735 621

General Santos City: 083 5523939 or 0943 461 458

Iligan City: (CHO) 0915 602 7917 or (DRR) 0997 726 2691

Kabacan: (RHU) 0909 825 7048 or (DRRM) 0928 609 6183

Kidapawan City: 0907 366 0078

Koronadal City: 228 2293 -Mati City: (087) 388 4429

Midsayap: 0967 396 8720 or 0951 803 4045 M’lang: 0910 899 4599 or 0967 961 3747

South Cotabato: (083) 228 4571, 0919 950 0080 or 0956 944 5762

NCMF- 029526410, 09176891973