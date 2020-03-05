NCR, North Mindanao readers rule 46th Nat'l Quran reading contest

QUEZON CITY - The 46th National Qur'an Reading Competition was held on March 3 at the Park Inn by Radisson Hotel in Quezon City.

This year's theme was "Qur'an and the Rights of Women and Children in Islam." NCMF Secretary Saidamen B. Pangarungan welcomed the participants and guests, with the Bureau of Muslim Cultural Affairs headed by Director Laman Piang organizing the said activity.

Present were DTI USEC Abdulgani Macatoman, Court of Appeals Associate Justice Japar Dimaampao, Executive Director Tahir Lidasan, Jr., Deputy Executive Director Jehan Jehan Lepail, NCMF Commissioners, Bureau Directors, Regional Directors, and NCMF staff. Representatives from the LGUs were also in attendance. Guest of Honor and Speaker was H.E. Malaysian Ambassador Norman Bin Muhamad.

DOH USEC Dr. Abdullah Dumama came with his team of DOH medical professionals from the Quirino Memorial Medical Center to assist in the NQRC, namely Dr. Joeffrey Base, Dr. Mark Sandoval, Kenneth Mastino, RN, and Aldrin Maycacayan, RN. Also present was Dr. Chito Avelino, Bureau Director of the DOH Epidemiology Section, who presented the updates on COVID-19.

Champion for the Male Category is Mohammad Sedik K. Guiwan from NCR, and for the Female Category, defending champion Rahima P. Amerol from Northern Mindanao was declared the winner.

Congratulations to the winners and other competitors, and good job to all the organizers. We hope that these champions will be able to bring home the trophies from the International Competitions this year.