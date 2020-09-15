  Tuesday Sep, 15 2020 03:06:40 AM

NDBC COVID-19 WATCH: 17 new cases, one recovers

HEALTH • 19:30 PM Mon Sep 14, 2020
37
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - Seventeen new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded by the Dept of Health in the Soccsksargen region as of 6 p.m. Sept. 14, 2020.

Of the new cases, eight were from Cotabato City, seven from South Cotabato and one each from North Cotabato and Gen. Santos City.  With that, the region now has a total of 890 confirmed cases with 473 active patients and 398 patients have recovered. 

Only one patient, a 25-year-old male from Cotabato City has recovered from the disease.

In its Sept. 14 bulleting, DOH-12 also clarified that:  

▪️ one reported death for Tupi, the 792nd reported Confirmed case, 89 years old Female. Cause of death is COVID-19 severe Post Infectious Bronchiectasis Pulmonary Tuberculosis 4, Hemoptysis

▪️ one reported death for Koronadal city, the 853rd reported confirmed case, 81 years old Female. Cause of death is Cardiopulmonary arrest secondary to acute respiratory failure type 1, secondary to COVID-19 Critical, Coronary Artery Disease, Hypertensive Cardiovascular Disease, Diabetes Mellitus type 2

See infographics below:

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Maguindanao town vice mayor resigns over health reasons

COTABATO CITY – Vice Mayor Datu Akmad B. Ampatuan of Shariff Aguak in Maguindanao resigned from his position on Monday due to health issues....

NDBC COVID-19 WATCH: 17 new cases, one recovers

COTABATO CITY - Seventeen new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded by the Dept of Health in the Soccsksargen region as of 6 p.m. Sept. 14, 2020....

Lanao Sur prov'l chief exec COVID-19 positive

MARAWI CITY --- Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong, Jr. announced Monday he contracted COVID-19 and is now under quarantine in an isolation facility...

189 more cops for frontline duties in Bangsamoro region

COTABATO CITY --- The new 189 personnel of the Bangsamoro regional police are to help in the government’s war on coronavirus in five southern...

MILG provincial counter-pandemic efforts gets boost  

COTABATO CITY ---- The Bangsamoro government is distributing more computers to three island provinces that frontliners can use for data processing...