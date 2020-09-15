NDBC COVID-19 WATCH: 17 new cases, one recovers

COTABATO CITY - Seventeen new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded by the Dept of Health in the Soccsksargen region as of 6 p.m. Sept. 14, 2020.

Of the new cases, eight were from Cotabato City, seven from South Cotabato and one each from North Cotabato and Gen. Santos City. With that, the region now has a total of 890 confirmed cases with 473 active patients and 398 patients have recovered.

Only one patient, a 25-year-old male from Cotabato City has recovered from the disease.

In its Sept. 14 bulleting, DOH-12 also clarified that:

one reported death for Tupi, the 792nd reported Confirmed case, 89 years old Female. Cause of death is COVID-19 severe Post Infectious Bronchiectasis Pulmonary Tuberculosis 4, Hemoptysis

one reported death for Koronadal city, the 853rd reported confirmed case, 81 years old Female. Cause of death is Cardiopulmonary arrest secondary to acute respiratory failure type 1, secondary to COVID-19 Critical, Coronary Artery Disease, Hypertensive Cardiovascular Disease, Diabetes Mellitus type 2

