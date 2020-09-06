  Sunday Sep, 06 2020 10:47:16 PM

NDBC COVID WATCH: 2 new cases reported in South Upi, Maguindanao

Local News • 20:30 PM Sun Sep 6, 2020
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez
Photo courtesy of LGU South Upi

COTABATO CITY -- Two more residents of South Upi, Maguindanao have been tested positive to COVID-19, raising the town's total confirmed cases to three. The first who had travel history to Cebu City has already recovered.

The second patient was exposed to someone from Cotabato City and the third was exposed to the Ctoabato Regional and Medical Center, according to South Upi Mayor Reynalbert Insular.

Insular ordered the lockdown of Barangays Timanan and Romongaob as well as the municipal hall for disinfection and decontamination.

The lockdown will last for 14 days.

See full text of Insular's official statement.\

