  Monday Sep, 28 2020 01:24:04 AM

NDBC COVID WATCH: 26 recover, 16 new cases in Region 12

HEALTH • 18:15 PM Sun Sep 27, 2020
51
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - More recoveries were reported as against new cases of novel coronavirus in the Soccsksargen region as of Sunday, Sept. 27.

IN a bulletin, the DOH-12 said 26 patients have recovered, 11 of whom were Gen. Santos City, six in South Cotabato, six in Cotabato City, two in North Cotabato and one in Sarangani.

Also on the same day, 16 new cases were reported, raising the total confirmed cases in the region to 1,344.

See info graphics below:

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Manhunt on for suspect in murder of man-woman siblings in Pikit, North Cotabato

PIKIT, North Cotabato - Police have launched manhunt against a lone gunman who allegedly shot dead a man and his sister in the boundary of Barangays...

NDBC COVID WATCH: 26 recover, 16 new cases in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - More recoveries were reported as against new cases of novel coronavirus in the Soccsksargen region as of Sunday, Sept. 27. IN...

NDBC COVID WATCH: Cotabato, GenSan cities record 18 new cases each; 34 recoveries

COTABATO CITY – Thirty-four patients in the Soccsksargen reigon have survived the novel coronavirus disease as of Saturday night but 53 new cases...

No movement Sunday, no water as MCWD repairs major pipes

Metro Cotabato Water District Cotabato City Water Service Advisory (low water pressure to no water) Date: September 26, 2020 What: On-...

CEAP elects woman as head for first time

For the first time in its history, a woman will lead the country’s largest organization of Catholic schools, colleges and universities. The...