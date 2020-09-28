NDBC COVID WATCH: 26 recover, 16 new cases in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - More recoveries were reported as against new cases of novel coronavirus in the Soccsksargen region as of Sunday, Sept. 27.

IN a bulletin, the DOH-12 said 26 patients have recovered, 11 of whom were Gen. Santos City, six in South Cotabato, six in Cotabato City, two in North Cotabato and one in Sarangani.

Also on the same day, 16 new cases were reported, raising the total confirmed cases in the region to 1,344.

