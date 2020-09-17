  Thursday Sep, 17 2020 02:58:16 AM

NDBC COVID WATCH: 31 recover, 34 new infections

HEALTH • 23:15 PM Wed Sep 16, 2020
24
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - The Department of Health today reported that 31 Covid-19 patients in Region 12 have recovered from the disease, raising the total number of recoveries to 457.

In a bulletin, the DOH said of the 31 recovered patients, 18 were from Cotabato City, seven were from Gen. Santos City, five from South Cotabato, one from North Cotabato.

DOH-12 also reported that 34 new cases have been reported with South Cotabato having 13 new cases.

See infographics     

 

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

NDBC COVID WATCH: 31 recover, 34 new infections

COTABATO CITY - The Department of Health today reported that 31 Covid-19 patients in Region 12 have recovered from the disease, raising the total...

Flashfloods destroy homes in Sultan Kudarat coastal town; 2 persons missing

COTABATO CITY  – A freak phenomenon hit coastal villages of Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat on Tuesday that destroyed at least 25 homes, damaged a...

Jolo blasts victims received full hospital assistance from BARMM’s AMBAG

COTABATO CITY - The Bangsamoro Government’s ‘Ayudang Medikal mula sa Bangsamoro Government’ (AMBAG) Program has released over Php425,000.00 worth of...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (Sept 16, 2020)

HEADLINES: 1.  BILANG NG COVID patients sa Region 12, nadagdagan pa; kahapon lang 54 ang bagong kaso, 31 sa mga ito taga South Cotabato....

Cotabato City’s Covid-19 tally rises by 11 to 143

COTABATO CITY – The city has recorded 11 new coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases and six recoveries as of Tuesday, the regional health...