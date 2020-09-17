NDBC COVID WATCH: 31 recover, 34 new infections

COTABATO CITY - The Department of Health today reported that 31 Covid-19 patients in Region 12 have recovered from the disease, raising the total number of recoveries to 457.

In a bulletin, the DOH said of the 31 recovered patients, 18 were from Cotabato City, seven were from Gen. Santos City, five from South Cotabato, one from North Cotabato.

DOH-12 also reported that 34 new cases have been reported with South Cotabato having 13 new cases.

