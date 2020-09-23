NDBC COVID WATCH: 34-34, means 34 recovery, 34 new cases in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Thirty-four patients positive of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Region 12 have recovered based on the Department of Health (DOH-12) bulletin released tonight.

With 34 patients having recovered, the total number of recovered patients across the region rose to 641 as of Sept. 22.

Gen. Santos City has 14; South Cotabato 11, Cotabato City 7 and North Cotabato and Sultan Kudarat with one each.

The DOH-12 also reported that 34 new cases of COVID-19 infections were added to the list. To date, Region 12 has 1,173 COVID-19 positive.

Of the 34 new case, 15 were from Cotabato City, Gen. Santos 8; South Cotabato and Sultan Kudarat have 5 each and North Cotabato.

See infographics below: