NDBC COVID WATCH: 34 patients recover, 30 new cases in Soccsksargen

HEALTH • 22:30 PM Mon Sep 21, 2020
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - Thirty-four novel coronavirus patients disease (COVID-19) in Region 12 have recovered from the disease as of Monday night, raising the number of total recovered patients to 607.

Of the 34 recoveries, Gen Santos City had 4, followed by Cotabato City with 12, South Cotabato three, Sultan Kudarat and Sarangani had two each and North Cotabato with one.

The Department of Health in Region 12, also reported 30 new cases in Soccsksargen, raising the total number of confirmed patients to 1,139.

Of the new cases, Cotabato City had 12, Gen.Santos had 10, South Cotabato 6 and Sultan Kudarat 2.

