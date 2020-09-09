NDBC COVID WATCH: 36 new cases in Region 12, SoCot has 30, Cotabato City has 4

KORONADAL CITY - The Department of Health today reported that 30 new cases were listed in South Ctoabato and this city, raising the province's cases to 209 and the region's 677 total confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Most of the patients listed today in South Cotabato were from Koronadal who were fish vendors or fish dealers who went to Gen. Santos City fishport, a very high risk area where local transmission of the virus was noted.

Aside from South Cotabato's 30, Cotabato City has four new cases, North Cotabato ang Gen. Santos City had one each.

Four patients have defeated the virus.

See infographics: