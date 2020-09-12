  Saturday Sep, 12 2020 11:45:32 PM

NDBC COVID WATCH: 44 new cases in Soccsksargen, 8 recoveries

HEALTH • 21:15 PM Sat Sep 12, 2020
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - Gen. Santos City continues to list new cases of novel coronavirus disease infections as the Department of Health (DOH-12) list 44 new cases across the region.

Gen. Santos City has 18 cases, Sarangani has 10, Cotabato City (8), South Cotabato (7),  North Cotabato (1), rasing the total confirmed cases to 857. 

Eight patients have recovered to date with six from Gen. Santos City, one in South Cotabato and one in Cotabato City.

See infographics below:  

 

 

 

