NDBC COVID WATCH: 8 patients recover, 5 of them from Cotabato City; Region 12 has 23 new cases

COTABATO CITY – Five COVID-19 patients in Ctoabato City have recovered and defeated the disease, the Department of Health today said.

The five were among the eight patients in Region 12 who have survived the disease, two from Pres. Roxas, North Cotabato and one in Sultan Kudarat.

But the DOH also reported that the region has 23 new COVID-19 cases.

Seventeen of the patients were from South Cotabato.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is now at 641 with 267 active cases and 361 recoveries.

Death toll was at 12.

See infographics below: