  Saturday Sep, 19 2020 03:40:08 AM

NDBC COVID WATCH: 9 recover, 20 new cases in Region 12

Breaking News • 20:45 PM Fri Sep 18, 2020
50
By: 
NIGEL PAUL FLORA SUMANGHID/NDBC

COTABATO CITY - The Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region today reported that nine patients have recovered from the coronavirus disease.

Of the nine, six were from South Cotabato and three from Gen. Santos City.

Abot naman sa 496 ang mga naka-recover na sa sakit.

Kasabay nito, sinabi ng DOH-12 na may 20 na panibagong kaso sa rehiyon kung saan 8 ay taga Gen. Santos City, 7 sa South Cotabato, 3 sa Sarangani at 2 sa Sultan Kudarat.

With the new cases, the region now has 1,039 confirmed cases with South Cotabato stil on the numbxer one spot with 336 followed by Gen. Santos City with 203, Cotabato City 179, Sarangani 121, Sultan Kudarat 103 and North Cotabato 97.

Samantala, nasawi naman ang isang 71 years old na lalaki na taga Tupi South Cotabato kung kayat abot na sa 20 ang death toll ng COVID 19 sa rehiyon.

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Fire hits printing office near Koronadal Cathedral

Printing Press malapit sa Christ The King Cathedral sa Koronadal City, nasunog. Ayon sa pahayag ng ilang nakasaksi, alas 5:45 ng hapon nagsimula...

Cotabato Light's accredited payment center remains open until 1 p.m. on Saturday Sept. 19

Please be informed that our Accredited Service Center at Alnor Commercial Complex is OPEN every Saturday from 7:30 AM to 1:00 PM while No Movement is...

Maguindanao farmers lose millions of agri-crops to floods

COTABATO CITY – As the proverb saying goes “Don't count your chickens until they are hatched.” This is how a farmer described his fate while...

NDBC COVID WATCH: 9 recover, 20 new cases in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - The Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region today reported that nine patients have recovered from the coronavirus disease...

READI reaches out to flood-stricken communities

COTABATO CITY --- The Bangsamoro government is now reaching out to villagers hit by floods that swept through several towns in Maguindanao and...