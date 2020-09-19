NDBC COVID WATCH: 9 recover, 20 new cases in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - The Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region today reported that nine patients have recovered from the coronavirus disease.

Of the nine, six were from South Cotabato and three from Gen. Santos City.

Abot naman sa 496 ang mga naka-recover na sa sakit.

Kasabay nito, sinabi ng DOH-12 na may 20 na panibagong kaso sa rehiyon kung saan 8 ay taga Gen. Santos City, 7 sa South Cotabato, 3 sa Sarangani at 2 sa Sultan Kudarat.

With the new cases, the region now has 1,039 confirmed cases with South Cotabato stil on the numbxer one spot with 336 followed by Gen. Santos City with 203, Cotabato City 179, Sarangani 121, Sultan Kudarat 103 and North Cotabato 97.

Samantala, nasawi naman ang isang 71 years old na lalaki na taga Tupi South Cotabato kung kayat abot na sa 20 ang death toll ng COVID 19 sa rehiyon.