NDBC COVID WATCH: BARMM records 23 new cases; 16 recoveries

COTABATO CITY - The Bangsamoro Region’s health ministry today registered 23 new COVID-19 cases, 20 of whom were from Marawi City and Lanao del Sur while two from Tawi-Tawi and one from Maguindanao.

With 23 new cases, the BARMM now has a total of 941 with 186 active cases.

Sixteen patients have recovered today, the MOH added, raising the number of recovered patients to 719.

Death toll is now at 36.

