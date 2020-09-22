  Tuesday Sep, 22 2020 12:15:39 AM

NDBC COVID WATCH: BARMM records 23 new cases; 16 recoveries

HEALTH • 23:15 PM Mon Sep 21, 2020
12
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - The Bangsamoro Region’s health ministry today registered 23 new COVID-19 cases, 20 of whom were from Marawi City and Lanao del Sur while two from Tawi-Tawi and one from Maguindanao.

With 23 new cases, the BARMM now has a total of 941 with 186 active cases. 

Sixteen patients have recovered today, the MOH added, raising the number of recovered patients to 719.

Death toll is now at 36.

See infographics

 

