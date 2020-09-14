NDBC COVID WATCH: Cotabato City's 12-year-old boy defeats virus; Region 12 lists 16 new cases, 13 are from Cotabato City

COTABATO CITY - A 12-year-odl boy fromt this city and a 33-year-old female from Gen. Santos City have defeated the virus based on the latest bulletin from the Deparment of Health (DOH-12).

However, 16 new cases were listed Sunday, 13 of whom were from Cotabato City, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the region to 873.

Also listed as COVID-19 positive were one from North Cotabato, one from Sultan Kudarat and one from Gen. Santos City.

All the new cases in Cotabato City have exposures to confirmed COVID-19 cases.