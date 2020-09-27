  Sunday Sep, 27 2020 10:22:37 AM

NDBC COVID WATCH: Cotabato, GenSan cities record 18 new cases each; 34 recoveries

HEALTH • 07:45 AM Sun Sep 27, 2020
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY – Thirty-four patients in the Soccsksargen reigon have survived the novel coronavirus disease as of Saturday night but 53 new cases more were added to the list of active cases.

In a bulletin, the DOH-12 said of the 34 recovered patients, 19 were from South Cotabato, seven from Gen. Santos City, six in Cotabato City and two in Sarangani, raising the total number of recovered patients to 792.

In the same bulletin, DOH-12 reported that 53 new cases were added to the list that brought the total number of confirmed cases to 1,328.

Of the 53 fresh infections, 18 are from Cotabato City including a 1-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl, 18 are also from Gen. Santos City; 15 are from South Cotabato and two in North Cotabato.

The COVID-19 related death is at 31.

