NDBC COVID WATCH: COVID-19 cases breach 600 mark in Region 12; 20 new cases in GenSan, 1 in SoCot

COTABATO CITY - Twenty-one new cases of novel coronavirus have been added to the list of confirmed cases in the region, breaching the 600 mark, the Department of Health in Region 12 today said.

Of the 21 cases, 20 were from Gen. Santos City and one from Surallah, South Cotabato.

Of the 21 cases today in Gen. Santos City, one has died. The 618th confirmed patient was a 54-year-old male whose travel history is still under investigation. The man died today, making the death toll for GenSan alone to 5.

Regionwide, the death toll was at 10.

Of the 618 confirmed cases, 254 were active and 353 have recovered.

