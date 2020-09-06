  Sunday Sep, 06 2020 05:36:28 AM

NDBC COVID WATCH: DOH-12 tallies 58 new COVID-19 cases, highest in a single day

Breaking News • 21:00 PM Sat Sep 5, 2020
49
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY – The Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region today recorded 58 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total cases to 597 with 235 active cases and 352 recoveries.

In a bulletin tonight, the DOH-12 said nine have died due the virus.

Of the 58 cases, Cotabato City has 17, Gen. Santos City 14, Sarangani 14, South Cotabato 11, Sultan Kudarat 2, Sarangani 14.

Many of those who tested positive have travel history to Gen. Santos City fish port, been exposed to someone who was COVID-19 carrier and has travel history to Davao and Manila.

Two patients have recovered from the disease and both are from Sarangani.

In Cotabato City’s 17 cases, three were minors aged 9, 10 and 11.

NDBC COVID WATCH: DOH-12 tallies 58 new COVID-19 cases, highest in a single day

