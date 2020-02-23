NDMC basketball club keeps title as PRISAA-Soccsksargen champions
MIDSAYAP, North Cotabato - Notre Dame of Midsayap College (NDMC) basketball team, representing Cotabato province defeated STI-Koronadal, representing South Cotabato, in a dominant fashion, 95-53, in the championship match Sunday morning, February 23, 2020 at the South Cotabato Gym and Cultural Center.
With that, “NDMC Rams” kept its position as the premier college basketball team in the whole Region 12.
The NDMC Rams, the provincial college team of now PBA Star and Philippine National Team player Marc Belo, have been keeping the title for five straight years.
Thanks to the basketball training development program being effectively run by the unassuming coach and trainer Jay Esperanzate, backed by NDMC Vice President for Student Affairs Ernesto Allado and with the over-all guidance of NDMC President, Fr. Jonathan Domingo, OMI.
NDMC Rams will represent Region-12 in Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA National Meet 2020) scheduled on 3rd week of April this year in Tuguegarao, Northern Luzon. (Brian Bingil)
