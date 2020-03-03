  Tuesday Mar, 03 2020 10:38:27 PM

NDU colleges get 5-year re-accreditation from PAASCU

Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - Fr. Francis Zabala of the Oblates of Mary Immaculate and president of Notre Dame University today congratulated three colleges for getting a 5-year reaccreditation from the Philippine Accrediting Association of Schools, Colleges and Universities (PAASCU).

"Marks of Excellence," said Fr. Zabala in his FB page congratulating the NDU College of Arts and Sciences (CAS), College of Education (CED) and College of Business and Accountancy (CBA).

PAASCU granted a 5-year re-accreditation that will last until Feb. 2025 

