NDU colleges get 5-year re-accreditation from PAASCU
COTABATO CITY - Fr. Francis Zabala of the Oblates of Mary Immaculate and president of Notre Dame University today congratulated three colleges for getting a 5-year reaccreditation from the Philippine Accrediting Association of Schools, Colleges and Universities (PAASCU).
"Marks of Excellence," said Fr. Zabala in his FB page congratulating the NDU College of Arts and Sciences (CAS), College of Education (CED) and College of Business and Accountancy (CBA).
PAASCU granted a 5-year re-accreditation that will last until Feb. 2025
Shrine in Mlang open for Holy Week commemoration
MLANG, North Cotabato – The Shrine of the Holy Cross in Barangay New Rizal here will be opened to pilgrims during the Holy Week celebration in...
North Cotabato 2020-2021 peace and order plan out
COTABATO CITY --- North Cotabato province now has a peace and order and public safety plan for 2020 to 2021, a requisite for intelligence fund...
Armed drug suspect slain in Maguindanao law enforcement ops
COTABATO CITY – Elements of the Army’s 40th Infantry Battalion and anti-narcotics operatives arrested on Monday during law enforcement...
BARMM's Ebrahim, Basilan execs renew governance cooperation ties
COTABATO CITY --- Local executives in Basilan and Bangsamoro Chief Minister Hadji Ahod Ebrahim agreed Monday to cooperate on development efforts...