NDU community holds send off mass for Bishop Charlie Inzon, OMI
NDBC BIDA BALITA (July 16, 2020)
HEADLINES:
1. ISANG DOSENA, nadagdag sa bilang ng mga COVID-19 patient sa Region 12; apat naman sa...
3 new COVID-19 cases in Region 12; 3 new recoveries too
COTAABTO CITY - Tatlo katao ang nadagdag sa bilang ng mga COVID-19 patients sa Soccsksargen region ngayong araw batay sa situation report ng DOH-...
PDEA agents neutralize drug dealer in Buluan entrapment operation
MAGUINDANAO --- State agents shot dead a drug dealer for resisting arrest after an entrapment tradeoff involving P170,000 worth of shabu in Buluan...
COTABATO CITY - The Notre Dame University community, led by university president Fr. Francis Zabala, OMI in Cotabato City on Wednesday held a send...
