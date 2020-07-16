  Thursday Jul, 16 2020 10:54:37 PM

NDU community holds send off mass for Bishop Charlie Inzon, OMI

OMI Philippine Province • 10:45 AM Thu Jul 16, 2020
50
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - The Notre Dame University community, led by university president Fr. Francis Zabala, OMI in Cotabato City on Wednesday held a send off mass for Bishop Charlie Inzon, OMI who will be going to Jolo to start his mission as leader of the flock in Jolo vicariate. 

 

Image may contain: one or more people, people sitting, table and indoor

