NDU Pres. Fr. Zabala congratulates school's BAR passers, new lawyers
COTABATO CITY - Father Francis Zabala, OMI, president of Notre Dame University today announced and congratulated the NDU's 2019 bar examination passers who are now lawyers.
The greetings was posted on Fr. Zabala's FB page.
"From the NDU College of Law, a Good News to Share. Congratulations to our new LAWYERS," Fr. Zabala said.
