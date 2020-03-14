NEA upgrades Magelco rating

COTABATO CITY — The Maguindanao Electric Cooperative (Magelco) has received an upgraded over-all rating into Category A from the National Electrification Administration (NEA), a cooperative official said.

“Modesty side, it has been a long way before Magelco reached the top, Category A, that is, from poor Category D when it was ailing in 2014, and upped by two steps to Category B in 2018,” Engineer Sultan Ashary Maongco, Magelco general-manager, said in an interview.

In his January 30 to Manongco, NEA Administrator Eduardo Masongsong, said the NEA Board of Administrators has approved MAGELCO’s 2018 adjusted electric cooperative (EC) overall performance functional indicators.

Through its Board Resolution No. 2 promulgated during the regular board meeting held on January 20, NEA has set the new ratings on the country’s deserving ECs as part of its set of national policies for the current year.

Masongsong’s letter said Magelco was credited with an overall weighted of 80 percent average in terms of financial, institutional, technical and reportorial key performance standards (KPS) indicators.

Operational and administrative performance indicators also showed, Magelco’s classification as electric cooperative (EC) has rebounded to 85 percent from 76.44 percent, gaining a total average of 100 percent, consistently from the first to the fourth quarters of 2019.

Maongco said the improve performance of Magelco can be attributed to the reforms he instituted over the past few years highlighted by the planned one day black out to force member-consumers into paying electric bills regularly and religiously.

Magelco has planned a “Black Monday” to pressure delinquent consumers to settle their bills.

However, Maongco did not push with the December blackout when delinquent taxpayers turned in masse to the Magelco main office and to its sub-offices across the province to settle their bills.

Until the fourth quarter of last year, only 16,000 of the 47,000 member-consumers, representing 34 percent, pay their monthly bills.

“At least 70 percent of the connected consumers in a particular transformer paid their outstanding bills while others entered into a restructuring agreement with us. The 30 percent or remaining consumers will be disconnected,” he added.

“Currently, at least 90 percent of the member-consumers are now paying religiously from only 34 percent as of last year,” he said.

Maongco also shared the cooperative accomplishments. He said he stopped the 8 to 12-hour rotational blackouts that the province had been experiencing for three straight years before he assumed his post.

He said Magelco’s supplier, the Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp. (PSALM), used to allot only 2.75 megawatts (MW) a month to the cooperative.

After negotiations, PSALM increased the allocation to 24 MW a month starting January 2015.But because of its members’ delinquency in payments, Magelco failed to meet its monthly obligation to PSALM, Maongco said.

As of 2015, Magelco had an outstanding debt of P1 billion with Psalm and P123 million with National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP).

“I was able to resolve the debt with NGCP, we are now currently paying P9 million monthly,”Maongco said. “While with PSALM, the current financial consideration of our payment applies only to the interests and other charges.”

He said Magelco still owed P25 million to its suppliers.

Maongco pointed out further that power demand in Maguindanao had increased, prompting Magelco to set up two substations worth about P50 million. (Edwin O. Fernandez)