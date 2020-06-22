New Army brigade chief vows to push for peace in AOR

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao - A military general who was designated as brigade commander in mainland Mindanao on Saturday vowed to protect the people and comprehensively work for peace.

“We are your soldiers, we are your protector, we are your partners in peace,” said Brig. Gen. Roy M Galido, newly installed commander of the 601st Infantry Brigade based in Camp Leono, Barangay Kalandagan, Tacurong City, about three hours travel from here.

Galido, a veteran in Mindanao war campaign, was installed as the new commander of 601st Infantry Brigade, which covers the critical areas in Maguindanao, by 6th Infantry Division commander Major Gen. Diosadado Carreon during ceremonies held at the brigade headquarters.

“I called on the people under the AOR of 601st brigade to join the Army in searching for elusive peace in the locality,” Galido said.

He replaced Brig. Gen. Jose H Narciso. Galido was the chief of the AFP Systems Engineering Office prior to his new appointment. He was also assigned in the areas of Joint Task Force Central (JTFC) as the battalion commander of 40th Infantry Battalion and 38th Infantry Battalion and the defunct Task Force Tugis.

He also held the position of commandant of Division Training School of 6th ID. Maj. Gen. Carreon also lauded the contributions of Brig. Gen. Narciso who is now the new 6th ID assistant division commander and for taking care of the brigade that encompasses the challenging areas of the JTFC Joint Area of Operation.

“Your accomplishment has contributed in the gains of securing peace and stability in areas that are most affected by terrorist threats,” Carreon told Narciso.

Maj. Gen. Carreon fully expressed his trust and confidence to Brig. Gen. Galido who he said could continue the gains of the brigade in fighting enemies of peace.

“Your Lladership, managerial skills, and knowledge of the operational area will be adequate enough to effectively and efficiently lead the brigade.” Maj. Gen. Carreon told Galido, a member of PMA “Bigkis-Lahi” Class of 1990.

He is the 25th commander of 601st Brigade.