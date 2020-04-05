New bridge connects former Abu Sayyaf lair to trading centers
COTABATO CITY --- The COVID-19 pandemic did not deter Gov. Jim Salliman from replacing with an all weather bridge a dangerous footbridge connecting Pansul Basih area to Barangay Tumahubong in Sumisip, Basilan.
The old footbridge was the only markedly critical connection of farmers and elementary pupils and high school students to markets and schools, respectively, in barangays nearby for so long, long before Salliman got to the helm of the Basilan provincial government.
The Pansul Basih area was once a lair of the Abu Sayyaf, whose occupants surrendered in batches in recent years through the efforts of Salliman and Basilan’s lone congressional representative, Deputy Speaker Mujiv Hataman.
The governor’s Pansul Basih bridge project was implemented by engineers in his office, who are also involved in various on-going high-ticket projects in Basilan.
Salliman was first elected to office in 2016 and was, subsequently, re-elected in 2019.
Salliman said Sunday he is grateful to the local government of Sumisip, to barangay leaders, the Army’s 64th Infantry Battalion under the 101st Brigade, the Basilan provincial police and the Regional Police Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region for jointly providing security support them to accomplish the bridge project without security problems.
3 mga bahay, sinunog sa Banga, South Cotabato
KORONADAL CITY - Natupok ng apoy ang tatlong bahay sa Purok Mainuswagon, Brgy. Kusan, Banga, South Cotabato matapos sadya umanong sunugin alas 7:...
BARMM to help private workers displaced by quarantine process
COTABATO CITY --- The Bangsamoro government has allocated cash grants for non-government workers displaced by the anti-COVID-19 quarantine in five...
MinDA chair Sec. Pinol: "Manok Pinoy" for our COVID 19 frontliners
KIDAPAWAN CITY - Heto Na, Lechon Manok Pinoy
From the free-range area, our farm workers prepared 50 Lechon Manok Pinoy for our medical...
New bridge connects former Abu Sayyaf lair to trading centers
COTABATO CITY --- The COVID-19 pandemic did not deter Gov. Jim Salliman from replacing with an all weather bridge a dangerous footbridge...
Police major survives ambush in Maguindanao
SULTAN KUDARAT, Maguindanao -- A police major and his companions survived an ambush Saturday in Barangay Calsada, Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao....