New bridge connects former Abu Sayyaf lair to trading centers

COTABATO CITY --- The COVID-19 pandemic did not deter Gov. Jim Salliman from replacing with an all weather bridge a dangerous footbridge connecting Pansul Basih area to Barangay Tumahubong in Sumisip, Basilan.

The old footbridge was the only markedly critical connection of farmers and elementary pupils and high school students to markets and schools, respectively, in barangays nearby for so long, long before Salliman got to the helm of the Basilan provincial government.

The Pansul Basih area was once a lair of the Abu Sayyaf, whose occupants surrendered in batches in recent years through the efforts of Salliman and Basilan’s lone congressional representative, Deputy Speaker Mujiv Hataman.

The governor’s Pansul Basih bridge project was implemented by engineers in his office, who are also involved in various on-going high-ticket projects in Basilan.

Salliman was first elected to office in 2016 and was, subsequently, re-elected in 2019.

Salliman said Sunday he is grateful to the local government of Sumisip, to barangay leaders, the Army’s 64th Infantry Battalion under the 101st Brigade, the Basilan provincial police and the Regional Police Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region for jointly providing security support them to accomplish the bridge project without security problems.