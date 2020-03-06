"New Life" ushers in quake affected Barangay Buhay in NoCot

MAKILALA, North Cotabato - Barangay Chairman Sahrani Molok of Barangay Buhay here was emotional when he and other villagers were receiving aid from the provincial government under the provincial rebuilding program.

"Dili ako makatuo sa aktibidad karung adlawa of ania 100 percent ang katawhan sa Buhay, nga mapasalamaton sa madawat nga mga hinabang (I can hardly believe today’s event, 100 percent of the people of Buhay are thankful for this help),” Molok said.

Under the rebuilding program, the provincial government has turned over supplies and intervention for earthuake victims.

According to Task Force Chief Basilio Obello, 291 houses will be rebuilt in Buhay, Makilala using the construction materials that will be provided by the provincial government.

Under the program, Barangay Buhay will receive 1,746 Marine plywood, 1,746 GI Sheets, nails, lumbers and food packs.

On top of it are 30 goats, five cows, 1,500 cacao, 1,500 coffee and 1,500 rubber planting materials were also awarded to the residents through raffle draws.

The Mindanao Humanitarian Team (MHT) also provided food packs from World Vision that included 30 kilos of rice for 272 families. Other intervention were provided by Single Drop of Water, ECOWEB Cotabato, Action Contra Famine (ACF) and other international organizations including Jerry cans and psychosocial sessions for children provided by UNICEF.

Representatives from line agencies, TESDA, DENR and DTI were also present during the activity represented by DTI Provincial Director Ferdinand Cabiles who bring negosyo starter kit and announces the establishment of dress making in partnership with TESDA.

James Cornellio of PENRO announced that DENR is providing 4,000 pieces of bamboo seedling under the National Greening Program (NGP) for the rehabilitation program of the provincial government. DENR also committed some 7,000 board feet of formed lumbers to be utilized for the house rebuilding.

DSWD also turn over 30 thousand pesos cash assistance to all identified beneficiaries. A food for work program will be made available for the effected families.

DOH provided Buntis kits for pregnant and breastfeeding mothers and announced the construction of new health center.

Governor Catamco thanked the municipal officials of Makilala in joining her effort in rebuilding the lives of its people.

She said everyone needs to stand the test of time and a way to face challenges including the earthquake that recently repeatedly struck North Cotabato.

"Nakita na ninyo ang gugma sa mga nagkadaiyang sector nga mianhi alang sa pagtabang. Salamat sa inyong paningkamot ug angay natu hinumdumon nga ang recovery anaa sa matag usa (Various sectors are joining hands to help you, you see that. I thank you for your efforts too and remember that recovery begins in you),” she said.

The Rebuilding program of the provincial government stand under the three pillars of program activity: “Adopt a Family to Build a Home, Adopt a school to build a future and Adopt a community to build a strong nation.”

Also in attendance were Makilala officials, led by Makilala Mayor Armando Quibod, Councilor Katkat Dela Cruz, Lingling Cruz and the IP and Muslim leaders of Barangay Buhay, 39th Infantry Battalion commander Lt. Colonel Jeffrey Carangdang, Board members Philbert Malaluan and Onefre Respicio, RNF CEO Ramon Floresta, DOH Representative Dr. Marjorie Agalot.