  Saturday Aug, 01 2020 11:40:39 AM

New soldiers take oath as AFP members under the 6th Infantry Division

Local News • 09:15 AM Sat Aug 1, 2020
18
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez
Major Gen. Diosdado Carreon (back to camera), 6th ID chief and head of Joint Task Force Central speaks during the mass oath-taking of new soldiers who graduated at the 6th Division Training School in Maguindanao. (6TH ID photo)

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao (Aug. 1) – The Army’s 6th Infantry Division based in Maguindanao has new infantrymen after 227 new soldiers took their oath as new members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

On Friday, the 227 new soldier who belonged to “MATINDIG” Class of 631-2020 took their oath of “volunteerism and enthusiasm, to risk personal comfort and security, to serve and protect the country and people” at the 6th Division Training School in Barangay Semba, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao.

Composed of 38 females and 189 males, they started their training on March 1, 2020.

Their class name was derived from the word “MATINDIG”, which stand for “Mandirigmang may Tikas Na Dignidad” that signifies their class resilient comradeship and compassion.

They graduates underwent rigorous trainings that engaged in different activities that includes Basic Military Training and War Fighting Competency training.

Candidate Soldier Jodelio Amor B. Esteban received the leadership award for demonstrating an outstanding attitude, military knowledge and exemplary military bearing.

He also received the Physical Fitness Proficiency Award for obtaining the highest rating in the physical fitness test with general average of 98 percent.

Candidate Soldier Noel N Catahom as Top Gun, received the special award for obtaining the highest rating in the Basic Marksmanship with a general average of 100 percent.

“I am confident that you have learned a lot in your 6-month training that our organization needs,” Major Gen. Diosdado Carreon, 6th ID commander and chief of Joint Task Force Central (JTFC).

The new soldiers will be deployed in various units within the 6th ID area of operation in the provinces of North Cotabato, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Sultan Kudarat, South Cotabato and part of Sarangani. 

 

