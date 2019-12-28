New trucks to boost Isabela City's cleanup drive  

ISABELA CITY --- The local government unit in Isabela City in Basilan Province has new garbage collection trucks need to boost its daily cleanup routines.

Among the problems that confronted the newcomer mayor of Isabela City, Sitti Djalia Turabin-Hataman, is lack of equipment essential in maintaining cleanliness in barangays under her jurisdiction. She was elected to office only last May 13.

The provincial government of Basilan, under Gov. Jim Salliman, even had to lend its trucks to the office of the new Isabela City mayor for its cleanup effort to takeoff.

The city government’s waste collection initiative, supported by barangay officials and local community organizations, is a common concern of Mayor Hataman and Vice Mayor Kifli Salliman, also a first-termer.