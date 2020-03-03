Newly-built bridge connect villages at Lantawan-Isabela border
COTABATO CITY --- Two interior barangays at the border of Lantawan, Basilan and Isabela City have been connected with a new bridge built by the provincial government, a press statement emailed Tuesday to this news outfit stated.
Isabela City is the port hub of the island province of Basilan in the Bangsamoro region.
The bridge was constructed by the office of Gov. Jim Salliman whose administration has been providing constituents, since his first election to office in 2016, with “horizontal infrastructures,” such as roads and bridges, to connect them to trading centers where they can sell their farm products and daily catch from seas surrounding the island province.
The provincial government, under the now second-termer Gov. Salliman, was awarded by the office of Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año with the Seal of Good Local Governance twice --- in 2018 and 2019 --- for the feats of the Salliman administration.
The Basilan provincial government also got last month the Good Financial Housekeeping citation following an evaluation last year by the central office of the Department of the Interior and Local Government.
Salliman, in a statement, said the newly-constructed bridge can also hasten the connectivity of children to schools in Isabela City.
