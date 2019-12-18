NGCP power transmission services intact despite Magnitude 5.3 quake in DavSur

DAVAO CITY - The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) today announced that power transmission services in southern Mindanao remained intact despite the Magnitude 5.3 quake that jolts Padada, Davao del Sur.

"The Mindanao grid remains intact as there are no reports of power interruption or damaged transmission facilities in Davao del Sur and nearby areas where the earthquake was felt," Michael Ortega Ligalig, speaking for NGCP Mindanao, said.

Ligalig said NGCP line personnel are working 24/7 to attend to the emergencies during earthquakes and other calamities in the region.

He appealed to the public to remain vigilant and help prevent trees from touching high tension transmission lines across the island that may result to unscheduled outages. (EOF)