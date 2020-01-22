NGO feeds children in poor Kabacan village

NORTH COTABATO --- More than 200 children from impoverished Muslim communities in Barangay Cuyapon in Kabacan, North Cotabato benefited from a feeding activity early this week of the Moro People's Community Organization for Reform and Empowerment.

The program was a joint initiative of the Moro PCORE, the barangay government of Cuyapon and the office of Provincial Board Member Jonathan Tabara.

The feeding activity was also supported by local officials, according to facilitators.

The Moro PCORE is helping address community health issues via its “backyard organic gulayan” project in communities where there are malnutrition problems.

The project is being facilitated with the help of barangay health workers in towns where the Moro PCORE has health intervention thrusts.

The humanitarian activities of the Moro PCORE and its benefactors are in support of the southern peace process meant to restore normalcy in areas made poor by armed conflicts and governance woes.

Volunteers also facilitated a dialogue among parents of children in Barangay Cuyapon on the importance of cross-section cooperation in addressing poverty, underdevelopment and malnutrition issues prior to the feeding even