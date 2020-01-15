  Wednesday Jan, 15 2020 07:01:09 PM

NHA earmarks P70 million for Isabela resettlement venture

John M. Unson
BASILAN --- Efforts of the Isabela City local government unit to restore normalcy in its territory, affected by governance woes and armed conflicts in towns around for decades, got a boost the other day.

The National Housing Authority has committed a P70 million resettlement support for Isabela City in Basilan to complement the efforts of both first-termers Mayor Sitti Djalia Turabin-Hataman and Vice Mayor Kifli Salliman for the city to bounce back from longtime underdevelopment.

Engr. Alkwarizmi Indanan, NHA’s district manager for the Zamboanga-Basilan-Sulu-Tawi-Tawi area, personally relayed to local government executives their development intervention plan during a meeting the other day in Isabela City in what is for barangay officials a vote of confidence to the city’s present political leadership.

Isabela City is one of the two cities in Basilan that also covers 11 towns.

Lamitan City is the capital of Basilan, where a fragile peace has been spreading around since 2015 and earned for the province the tag “new investment frontier” in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

 

