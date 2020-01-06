  Monday Jan, 06 2020 03:47:15 PM

Nighttime grenade blast rocks Pikit town 

Peace and Order • 10:30 AM Mon Jan 6, 2020
John M. Unson

COTABATO CITY  --- A powerful explosion ripped through a residential site in Pikit, North North before midnight Sunday causing panic among villagers in the area.

Captain Mautin Panandigan, chief of the Pikit municipal police, said Monday someone shot with a 40 millimeter  grenade projectile using a launcher the house of public school principal Abdulkadir Bedtog Buda in Fort Pikit area and escaped after the explosive went off.

Buda, an ethnic Maguindanaon, is principal of the Datu Embak Magansing Memorial High School in Pikit municipality, home to mixed Muslim and Christian residents, located in the first district of North Cotabato.  

Probers are still trying to identify the bomber and the real motive for the attack that scared residents of Fort Pikit, a highland area, not too distant from the 220,000-hectare Liguasan Delta, a haven of the outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters.

