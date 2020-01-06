Nighttime grenade blast rocks Pikit town
COTABATO CITY --- A powerful explosion ripped through a residential site in Pikit, North North before midnight Sunday causing panic among villagers in the area.
Captain Mautin Panandigan, chief of the Pikit municipal police, said Monday someone shot with a 40 millimeter grenade projectile using a launcher the house of public school principal Abdulkadir Bedtog Buda in Fort Pikit area and escaped after the explosive went off.
Buda, an ethnic Maguindanaon, is principal of the Datu Embak Magansing Memorial High School in Pikit municipality, home to mixed Muslim and Christian residents, located in the first district of North Cotabato.
Probers are still trying to identify the bomber and the real motive for the attack that scared residents of Fort Pikit, a highland area, not too distant from the 220,000-hectare Liguasan Delta, a haven of the outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters.
BARMM cops arrest Maguindanao massacre suspect
COTABATO CITY — Police authorities in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) today announced the arrest Monday of one of the...
NDBC BIDA BALITA (Jan. 6, 2020)
7:00 AM
HEADLINES:
1. LALAKI patay, habang isa pa, sugatan sa pamamaril sa Pikit, North Cotabatol;...
Nighttime grenade blast rocks Pikit town
COTABATO CITY --- A powerful explosion ripped through a residential site in Pikit, North North before midnight Sunday causing panic among...
Injured baby serpent eagle rescued in Kidapawan City
KIDAPAWAN CITY — A couple rescued on Friday afternoon an injured baby eagle and turned it over to a local radio station.
Rebeca Bacat and...
Monday After Epiphany
Reading 11 JN 3:22–4:6
Beloved:
We receive from him whatever we ask,
because we keep his commandments and do what pleases him...