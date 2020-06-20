NNC-12 opens search for digital poster making contest

CALL FOR ENTRIES!!

KORONADAL CITY -- As part of the upcoming 46th Nutrition Month Celebration in July 2020, the National Nutrition Council Region 12 has opened its first Digital Poster Making Contest with the theme: “Batang Pinoy SANA TALL... Iwas stunting, SAMA ALL! Iwas ALL din sa COVID-19!”

Below are the mechanis:

1. The contest is open to all individuals across Region 12.

2. ONE entry per participant only.

3. Entry must include:

* Entry form (Complete name, address, contact number/email)

*One-page description (encoded in A4 size, in ENGLISH or TAGALOG limited to 200-300 words)

*Time-lapse video recording the creation of the artwork

4. The poster must illustrate, interpret and emphasize the theme of the 46TH Nutrition Month Celebration (“Batang Pinoy SANA TALL... Iwas stunting, SAMA ALL! Iwas ALL din sa COVID-19!”)

5. The contestants may use any Editing Software’s like Photoshop, Paint. etc. Artwork must be in A4 size (JPEG or PNG format)

6. Criteria:

-Theme Relevance 30%

-Originality 25%

- Aesthetic Appeal 25%

- No. of Likes on NNC XII’s Official Webpage 15%

-Description of artwork/poster 5%

Total 100%

7. Deadline of submission: July 17, 2020

For full details of the mechanics, kindly click the link below:

https://www.nnc.gov.ph/…/phocadownload/category/7-region-12…