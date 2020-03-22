No anti-COVID-19 lockdown in Basilan
COTABATO CITY --- Basilan Gov. Jim Salliman clarified Sunday their island province is under “state of public health emergency” and has not been lockdown as residents have perceived.
“Wala pong lockdown dito sa Basilan. Meron po dito state of public health emergency,” Salliman said.
He said the provincial police office, units of the Army’s 104th Brigade and provincial health personnel shall only regulate the movement of people in all parts of the island province.
“We shall only impose social distancing everywhere and inside public transportation as part of the effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus,” Salliman said.
Basilan has 11 towns and two cities, Isabela and Lamitan, the provincial capital.
“While we don’t have any confirmed COVID-19 infection case here yet we are not taking chances. We call on people to stay at home while the province us under state of public health emergency,” Salliman said.
He said the delivery of commercial goods from outside shall continue and merchants in public markets can operate in coordination with authorities.
“Hindi po ito lockdown na parang hindi na makakakilos ang mga tao,” Salliman, chairman of Basilan’s provincial risk reduction and management council, said via mobile phone Sunday.
He said the national government’s anti-COVID-19 campaign clearly stated that the so-called enhanced community quarantine is only being applied in Metro Manila and not in southern provinces.
Salliman said the provincial police, the military and his office are together imposing the province-wide state of public health emergency.
Covid-19: Soccsksargen has 2 deaths, 63 PUI, 2,659 PUM
SOUTH COTABATO - The province has 22 PUI, 363 PUM
SULTAN KUDARAT - The province has 12 PUI, 562 PUM
COTABATO CITY - The city has 9...
Covid-19: Kidapawan City enhanced community quarantine to start March 23
KIDAPAWAN ENHANCE COMMUNITY QUARANTINE: Starts 12:01 a.m. March 23, 2020.
Some reminders at the check points:
1. Bring Your Pass...
No anti-COVID-19 lockdown in Basilan
COTABATO CITY --- Basilan Gov. Jim Salliman clarified Sunday their island province is under “state of public health emergency” and has not been...
Covid-19: North Cotabato has 43 PUI, 11 of them cleared
KIDAPAWAN CITY - The North Cotabato Provincial Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (PESU) has reported that as of 4 p.m. March 22, Sunday, the...
"I do believe, Lord."
Fourth Sunday of Lent
Reading 11 SM 16:1B, 6-7, 10-13A
The LORD said to Samuel:
“Fill your horn with oil, and be on...