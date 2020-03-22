No anti-COVID-19 lockdown in Basilan

COTABATO CITY --- Basilan Gov. Jim Salliman clarified Sunday their island province is under “state of public health emergency” and has not been lockdown as residents have perceived.

“Wala pong lockdown dito sa Basilan. Meron po dito state of public health emergency,” Salliman said.

He said the provincial police office, units of the Army’s 104th Brigade and provincial health personnel shall only regulate the movement of people in all parts of the island province.

“We shall only impose social distancing everywhere and inside public transportation as part of the effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus,” Salliman said.

Basilan has 11 towns and two cities, Isabela and Lamitan, the provincial capital.

“While we don’t have any confirmed COVID-19 infection case here yet we are not taking chances. We call on people to stay at home while the province us under state of public health emergency,” Salliman said.

He said the delivery of commercial goods from outside shall continue and merchants in public markets can operate in coordination with authorities.

“Hindi po ito lockdown na parang hindi na makakakilos ang mga tao,” Salliman, chairman of Basilan’s provincial risk reduction and management council, said via mobile phone Sunday.

He said the national government’s anti-COVID-19 campaign clearly stated that the so-called enhanced community quarantine is only being applied in Metro Manila and not in southern provinces.

Salliman said the provincial police, the military and his office are together imposing the province-wide state of public health emergency.