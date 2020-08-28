  Friday Aug, 28 2020 05:02:22 PM

No closure yet on death of Carmen municipal police chief

Local News • 13:15 PM Fri Aug 28, 2020
By: 
John M. Unson
Police Major Joan Resureccion was pronounced dead upon arrival at a hospital in Carmen, North Cotabato.(DXND photo)

COTABATO CITY --- Police probers are still clueless on the identities of the robbers who killed in a brief shootout Monday the municipal police chief of Carmen, North Cotabato.

Police Major Joan Resurreccion died from gunshot wounds.

He and subordinates were chasing heavily armed robbers who had robbed and killed an Indian moneylender in a secluded area in the town proper of Carmen when they were attacked from different directions, sparking a gunfight the resulted in his death.

Radio reports on Friday quoted North Cotabato’s police director, Col. Henry Villar, as saying that they now have “persons of interest” possibly involved in the incident.

The Philippine flag is raised half-mast, in honor of Ressurreccion, since Tuesday in the compound of the local government unit in Carmen, home to mixed Muslim and Christian residents.

The gunmen who killed the police officer remain at large.

Resurreccion’s wife is an officer in the Bureau of Fire Protection, the current municipal fire marshal of Isulan, capital town of Sultan Kudarat.

