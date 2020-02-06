No clues yet on murder of barangay chairpersons

COTABATO CITY –-- Authorities are still clueless on the separate gun attacks that resulted in deaths of two barangay officials, Ella Biruar and Jordan Abdulrahman Ibrahim.

Ibrahim, also known as Jordan Campong, president of the association of barangay captains in the upland South Upi town in Maguindanao, was killed by pistol wielding-men while buying fruits along a highway in Sultan Kudarat in the second district of the province.

The 37-year-old Ibrahim, chairperson of Barangay Pilar in South Upi, died on the spot from multiple bullet wounds.

Biruar, chairwoman of Bagua Mother in Cotabato City, was on a sports utility vehicle that gunmen shot with pistols while passing by a narrow road not too distant from her residence.

She died later in a hospital in Davao City while being treated of her gunshot wounds. Two of her companions who were wounded in the incident, Jasmin Samson and Princess Odin, are now recuperating.

The scene were Ibrahim was killed is about 80 kilometers northeast of South Upi in the second district of Maguindanao.

Ibrahim was figurehead of an association of barangay chairpersons, a post that entitled him to an ex-officio membership in the municipal council.

Relatives said he had survived an ambush by still unidentified gunmen in South Upi early on.

Ibrahim was killed barely five days after Biruar was ambushed in Cotabato City.

The Cotabato City police and the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, or PRO-BAR, are both clueless yet on the gun attacks that resulted in the deaths of Biruar and Ibrahim.

While the Cotabato City police office is still under the Police Regional Office-12, it is operationally under the control of PRO-BAR.

The commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, Major Gen. Diosdado Carreon, who has direct control of the military-led anti-crime and anti-terror Task Force Central, said their intelligence units are helping look into the two incidents.

Cotabato City and Sultan Kudarat municipality in the first district of Maguindanao are both covered by the task force.