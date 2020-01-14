No regional eliminations for Batang Pinoy in 2020
KIDAPAWAN CITY - After huge expenditures in the 30th South East Asian Games PH 2019 the the Philippines hosted in December, there will be no regional qualifying meet for Batang Pinoy due to lack of funds of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), a PSC officials today said.
Batang Pinoy and Philippine National Games will directly have finals and be staged at once at the newly renovated Rizal Memorial Sports Complex, Manila and Philippine Sports Complex, Pasig City.
The PSC board decided to hold the two grassroots sports development events in Metro Manila to maximize the two newly refurbished facilities.
The exact date of the national sports competition is yet to be decided by the PSC national events secretariat and chairman, Attorney Guillermo Iroy Jr.
Batang Pinoy is the childbed of world gymnastics champion Carlos Yulo and Olympic weightlifting silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz. (Diodilito Laniton)
