NoCot village SAP recipients on tarp to ensure transparency; 5 residents turn down cash aid
COTABATO CITY – In compliance to a directive from the Department of the Interior and Local Government and for transparency, village officials of a remote community in North Cotabato on Sunday posted the tarpaulin list of beneficiaries of Social Amelioration Program (SAP).
Five local residents from other villages of Pigcawayan also decided to turn down the P5,000 cash assistance saying their spouses have already received the amount and to avoid "duplication" and ensuring others in need get the aid.
“We want all people in the village to know that this program was transparent and without any semblance of corruption,” Chairperson Mark John Montales of Barangay Bulucaon, Pigcawayan, North Cotabato said.
Montales, a pharmacist and frontline workers in the fight against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) said the village council supporter his idea of putting the names of beneficiaries on a tarpaulin so the village people could easily see them and identify who deserved the assistance and who are not.
Barangay Bulucaon, a village of about 3,000 inhabitants is one of Pigcawayan’s progressive village.
NoCot village SAP recipients on tarp to ensure transparency; 5 residents turn down cash aid
COTABATO CITY – In compliance to a directive from the Department of the Interior and Local Government and for transparency, village officials of...
Ranking Abu Sayyaf leader surrender in Sulu
COTABATO CITY --- A senior Abu Sayyaf leader in Sulu surrendered Saturday and renounced his membership with the group in the presence of police...
Lord Jesus, open the scriptures to us
Reading 1ACTS 2:14, 22-33
Then Peter stood up with the Eleven,
raised his voice, and proclaimed:
“You who are Jews, indeed...
9 positive of COVID-19; 3 die in Lanao Sur
COTABATO CITY - TWO more persons were reported to have tested positive of corona virus disease 2019 (Covid19) in Lanao del Sur as of April 25,...
Wanted person, pumila para sa amelioration fund sa Tantangan, SoCot, naaresto tuloy
TANTANGAN, South Cotabato - Inaresto ng pinagsanib na puwersa ng Tantangan Municipal Police Station na pinamumunuan ni Chief of Police, Captain...