NoCot village SAP recipients on tarp to ensure transparency; 5 residents turn down cash aid

COTABATO CITY – In compliance to a directive from the Department of the Interior and Local Government and for transparency, village officials of a remote community in North Cotabato on Sunday posted the tarpaulin list of beneficiaries of Social Amelioration Program (SAP).

Five local residents from other villages of Pigcawayan also decided to turn down the P5,000 cash assistance saying their spouses have already received the amount and to avoid "duplication" and ensuring others in need get the aid.

“We want all people in the village to know that this program was transparent and without any semblance of corruption,” Chairperson Mark John Montales of Barangay Bulucaon, Pigcawayan, North Cotabato said.

Montales, a pharmacist and frontline workers in the fight against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) said the village council supporter his idea of putting the names of beneficiaries on a tarpaulin so the village people could easily see them and identify who deserved the assistance and who are not.

Barangay Bulucaon, a village of about 3,000 inhabitants is one of Pigcawayan’s progressive village.